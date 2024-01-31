Work crews on Thompson River in Kamloops cleaning up following emergency intake work

Work crews on the Thompson River near Mission Flats appear to be building a land bridge to Brocklehurst, but they’re really just cleaning up following an emergency that saw the Kruger pulp mill’s water intake supply cut off during the recent cold snap.

Crews and heavy equipment can be seen on a temporary causeway jutting out into the river, which prompted a number of concerned Castanet Kamloops readers to reach out and ask what is happening.

Kruger spokesman Paule Veilleux-Turcotte said the work has been ongoing for a few weeks after an ice jam on the river blocked the mill’s permitted water supply intake during the recent cold snap.

“Now that the water intake has been restored, work is being conducted to restore the sand along the shoreline exactly as it was before, which explains the machinery on site,” Veilleux-Turcotte said.

According to Veilleux-Turcotte, the work is being undertaken in full compliance with provincial and federal regulations.

“These obligations explain the duration of the work, which should be completed in about two weeks,” he said.