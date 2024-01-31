Kamloops Mounties investigating after bullet strikes home in early-morning shooting

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the Dallas area in which a house was struck by a bullet.

Emergency crews were called to the 5700-block of Todd Hill Crescent just after 8 a.m. on Monday for a report of a house struck by a bullet. Investigators believe shots were fired just before 4 a.m., when nearby residents reported hearing two loud bangs.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident, but the potential risk presented to those inside the residence and in the area was extremely high and is being taken very seriously,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As the investigation continues, we are asking the public to please check their video security or dash camera systems to see if they captured any vehicle or presence that could be related to this incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.