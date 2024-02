Photo: BC Wildlife Park

Registration is now open for spring break day camps at the BC Wildlife Park.

Open to kids ages six to 10, the camps offer themed educational days that will include learning, an animal encounter, walks through the park, outdoor games and crafts.

Camp days run March 18 to March 22, as well as March 25 to March 27.

Kids can be registered for single days or for multiple days. For more information or to register, click here.