Skeetchestn band partners with Kamloops-area industry groups to make use of wood waste

Photo: FESBC / Skeetchestn Indian Band The Skeetchestn Indian Band, Arrow Transportation Systems and the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. helped deliver a forest industry project aimed at tackling wood waste to an area near Tunkwa Lake.

The Skeetchestn Indian Band has partnered with a number of forest industry groups on a project aimed at using every part of a harvested tree and finding utility in the excess material thought of as low-value wood waste.

Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corporation and Arrow Transportation Systems worked together on the project, which was funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

In a joint news release, FESBC and Skeetchestn Indian Band said the project revolved around finding a use for slash piles left over after trees are cut down in a forestry operation and then burned.

Mike Anderson, advisor and negotiator for the Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corp., said in a statement the band has advocated for years, insisting wood waste be fully used.

“There is still work to be done to help us more quickly and efficiently facilitate the utilization of wood fibre in our territory,” Anderson said. “This project is a good start.”

According to the news release, Arrow Transportation worked with First Nations members, local woodlot owners and ranchers on the project, which occurred in an area near Tunkwa Lake and Leighton Lake. Arrow ground over 25,000 cubic meters of fire-affected wood — about 450 truckloads of wood fibre — and hauled the material to the Kruger pulp mill in Kamloops.

Greg Kilba, division manager with Arrow, said in a statement that collaboration with Skeetchestn, Kruger, woodlot owners, and government is necessary to ensure these types of projects are economically viable.

He said the project has generated well-paying employment opportunities for locals, and established a more sustainable source of green energy by repurposing slash piles. Kilba added Arrow and the Skeetchestn Indian Band prioritize responsible forest practices.

“By supporting projects that prioritize sustainable forestry, wildlife habitat reservation and reduce wildfire risk, FESBC funding has enabled both Arrow and the SIB to work to gather effectively, promoting shared values and contributing to the overall ecological health of the region,” Kilba said.

Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, applauded the groups for their efforts in the Kamloops region.

“Projects like this help conserve vital ecosystems, increase wildfire resilience, lower greenhouse gas emissions while supporting the people and businesses that make up this vital and thriving community,” Ralston said.