Hospital district begins advocacy campaign for long-promised Kamloops cancer centre

The Thompson Regional Hospital District has launched an advocacy campaign to bring a long-promised cancer centre to Kamloops.

TRHD chair Mike O'Reilly told Castanet the Cancer Won't Wait campaign "will be going hard until shovels are in the ground."

The hospital district committed $75,000 toward the advocacy work last September and put out a request for proposals to hire an outside organization to lead a community-driven campaign.

That campaign's website is now live along with its social media accounts. The website contains sections on how to get involved, learn more and receive updates.

'Decades of promises'

"Bringing together communities from across the TRHD, the campaign is the result of frustration and disappointment after nearly three decades of promises to build the Kamloops cancer centre," a hospital district press release stated.

B.C.'s NDP government has committed to building a cancer centre in Kamloops by 2027, though former Premier John Horgan did not deliver on a campaign promise he made in 2020 to build it within his four-year mandate.

British Columbians will head back to the polls this fall, and the campaign has been launched to lead up to the election, but O'Reilly said it will not end once the election is over.

Earlier this month B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced that business plans for the Kamloops facility and a centre promised for Nanaimo have been completed, adding he'd be "happy to share details soon.”

'Nearly 30 years of missed deadlines'

“Our region has experienced nearly 30 years of missed deadlines made by this and previous governments, O'Reilly said in the campaign's release.

“We had no choice but to launch this campaign to remain top of mind with the government and try to accelerate the construction timeline, because cancer won’t wait.”

Diagnostics and chemotherapy are available for cancer patients at RIH, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to receive radiation treatments.

The TRHD estimates that 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at the BC Cancer Centre near Kelowna General Hospital are from the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap health service delivery area, and travel is affecting their quality of life and ability to receive outside support.

“As someone who lives in the region and has had four separate cancer diagnoses, I have first-hand experience waiting for and wanting cancer care to be closer to home,” Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell said in the release.

"Cancer won't wait for our health system to play catch up and address these problems. We know getting shovels in the ground quickly in Kamloops will help patients who need it the most.”

Premier welcomes local advocacy

Last September, Premier David Eby said he welcomes advocacy from hospital districts and user groups.

“Our government has committed to a regional cancer care centre here in Kamloops. It’s critically important to me that all British Columbians, including right here in Kamloops, have access to high-quality cancer care,” Eby said.

Multiple provincial governments have made such a promise and various hospital boards have advocated for a radiation treatment centre in Kamloops and none have been successful to date.

The TRHD's advocacy campaign will involve public relations, a volunteer drive and the production of fact sheets, newsletters, the website and social media posts.

