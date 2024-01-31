Kamloops Mounties say road partially reopened after closures near Notre Dame, Laval

Photo: Twitter/@canadaian15

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

Vehicle access around Laval Crescent and Notre Dame Drive remains limited this afternoon following a morning traffic accident, according to police.

While police were quickly cleared from the scene after responding just after 9:00 a.m. to the 900-block of Notre Dame Drive where a truck had struck a utility pole, roadway access remains reduced to allow repairs to be made.

“It was quickly determined the wires were not power lines, but needed to be repaired,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Drivers are requested to please use caution until the area is fully reopened, Evelyn said

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:06 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Laval Crescent and Notre Dame Drive as they respond to a traffic accident.

Kamloops Mounties were called to the 900-block of Notre Dame Drive just after 9 a.m. Wednesday where a truck was reported to have struck a utility pole.

No injuries have been reported, but police have the area closed to traffic while they and repair personnel attend the scene.