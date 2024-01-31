City of Kamloops turns $1.2M over to Tk'emlups in 'act of financial reconciliation'

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops councillor says the city is embarking on “an act of financial reconciliation” with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, working to re-evaluate a decades-old funding agreement while releasing more than $1.2 million belonging to the band for upcoming recreation projects.

In a Jan. 23 meeting, Kamloops council heard under the 1996 Sanitary Sewer Effluent Agreement, one third of annual service user fees are retained by the city and put in an interest-bearing trust fund for the band.

Sarah Candido, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager, told council as per the agreement, funds are used for recreation projects owned by Tk'emlups and operated in collaboration with the city.

The agreement states projects must first be approved by TteS council, then presented to and approved by Kamloops council.

“This process is cumbersome, as you know, and government meetings are sometimes out of step with project planning and timelines. Additionally, the process provides oversight between the city and Tk’emlups government that is a bit out of step with current practices,” Candido said.

"Given the modern lens on the 1996 agreement and the recreation trust fund processes, staff are now seeking a different approach for the fund in collaboration with Tk’emlups.”

Treating band 'as an equal'

Candido noted the two parties are reviewing and updating the existing sanitary sewer agreement, changing the process to one in which Tk’emlups collects and keeps its share of the funds to spend directly on reserve for its parks and recreation projects.

“Changing the process to one that treats Tk’emlups te Secwepemc government as an equal instead of the current practice of municipal oversight also honours council's commitment to truth and reconciliation and in particular economic reconciliation,” she said.

She said band and city representatives meet regularly, including as part of a joint recreation working group. She told council if the proposed changes are approved, TteS will open its own high-interest bearing account to hold its share of the money, and will let the city know how resources are being allocated during these meetings.

Candido noted Tk'emlups is currently updating its recreation master plan, and has identified the need for a number of projects including multi-use pathways, rinks and the revitalization of park spaces. A new youth centre, sidewalks and facility upgrades are also needed for the growing community.

'Decolonizing economy' between city, band

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who co-chairs the joint recreation committee alongside a TteS council member, said in the past, the trust fund process has held up the band’s ability to use their own money for projects as they see fit. She told council this change represents a big step forward.

"This is actually an act of financial reconciliation,” she said.

“Right now, at this moment, we treat this fund like we are a superior or parent organization that's governing these dollars that truly do belong to Tk’emlups anyway. … This is a recognition that we are equal governments that are sovereign in our own nature. This is a critical piece of decolonizing that economy with them as well.”

Council voted 8-0 to release the agreement fund balance, which includes $1.2 million and a yet-to-be-determined amount collected in 2023 fees, to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and gave city staff the go-ahead to make revisions to the funding process.