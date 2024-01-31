Kamloops RCMP data shows property crime decreasing, but still high

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties saw a decrease in most property crimes year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023, but the numbers are still high compared to figures from 2020 and 2021.

From October to December last year, police recorded 896 property crime files for break-ins and thefts, down 10 per cent from 2022, during which 997 files were opened. The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021 saw 681 and 680 property crime files, according to newly released statistics from the Kamloops RCMP.

Total reported property crime was down 12 per cent with 2,275 files in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2,587 in 2022. But reports were up 21 per cent that quarter compared to the 2,136 reported files during the same period in 2021.

There were drops in motor vehicle related thefts and residential break-ins in 2023 compared to 2022, but increases were recorded in shoplifting files and commercial burglaries.

Crime trending down, chief says

“Many of our newest trends have continued to move downwards in line with the last two quarters," Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told city council’s safety and security select committee on Tuesday.

The largest decrease last quarter was a 38 per cent drop in thefts of motor vehicles with 114 compared to 184 in 2022. Thefts from motor vehicles fell 16 per cent to 304 files last quarter compared to 363 the year before.

Break-ins to residences totalled 39 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 51 in 2022 — a 24 per cent drop — while break-ins to businesses increased eight per cent with 121 in 2023 versus 112 in 2022. Break-ins to other locations not defined as businesses or residences dropped 27 per cent last quarter with 48, compared to 66 in 2022.

Shoplifting increased 22 per cent with 270 files between October and December of 2023, compared to 221 over the same period in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, all reported crime — the total files submitted to RCMP for investigation prior to be founded or unfounded — was down 11 per cent from the year before, with 10,189 reports compared to 11,468.

Only about a third of fourth quarter reported police files have been deemed founded over the last four years.