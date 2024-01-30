City of Kamloops to look into joining e-scooter pilot program

Photo: Unsplash/JavyGo

The City of Kamloops will be studying the possibility of bringing e-scooters to the Tournament Capital under a pilot project that has been rolled out to a number of cities across the province.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, told council’s livability and sustainability select committee Tuesday that staff intend to study the matter and engage with community groups about the plan.

Cheetham said electric kick scooters, or e-scooters, can add a more sustainable transportation option for people who don’t have a driver's licence or have limited income, and provide “first and last kilometre options” when used alongside public transit.

“From our previous community engagement on a number of plans, there’s community interest in these emerging technologies and a need to mitigate potential user conflicts,” Cheetham said.

“Pilot communities gain understanding of how to use or how to safely integrate these with other sustainable transportation modes.”

In a report prepared for the committee, city staff said the province established its pilot project in 2021 in order to let local governments and residents test the safety and efficiency of e-scooters. The current pilot project term ends in early April, and will be extended for an additional four years with updated terms.

The report said pilot project results will determine whether e-scooters should be authorized for permanent use in B.C. Other pilot communities include Kelowna, Vernon, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“More consultation with the province and internal and community interest groups is required on the project parameters and any financial and bylaw implications before we present findings or recommendations to council for consideration,” Cheetham told the committee.

“I will note that Tourism Kamloops is very interested in the opportunity for potential destination marketing and other programming in our community.”

Cheetham said pilot municipalities can permit privately owned e-scooters as well as short-term rentals.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he would prefer if an established agency such as Tourism Kamloops was involved and could help monitor the pilot project, noting the Loops Explorer Station set up downtown last summer would be “the perfect place” for residents to access e-scooters.

“This has got to be something that's good for our city, not a private company that wants to rent scooters,” Sarai said.

The committee gave staff the go-ahead to study the matter more closely and engage with community groups before putting together some options for council to consider as a whole.