Cantabile Singers of Kamloops to host mid-winter concert with traditional, cinematic and pop music

Photo: Allen Douglas

The Cantabile Singers of Kamloops say they hope their mid-winter choral concert will warm the souls and lift the spirits of those in attendance.

In a news release, the singers say the concert, titled In The (not so) Bleak Midwinter, will feature a varied program of traditional choral works by John Rutter and Eric Whitacre, music from films and contemporary pop, with music by Imogen Heap.

"This concert promises an unforgettable experience that will leave hearts warmed and spirits lifted," the choir said.

The concert will be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information on In The (not so) Bleak Midwinter is available online.