New SD73 health sciences academy aims to provide high school students with hands-on training, experience

Kamloops high school students will get the chance to break out their sutures and scalpels as they explore healthcare-related careers in School District 73's newly established health sciences academy.

The District Health Sciences Academy was unanimously approved by the Kamloops-Thompson board of education on Monday night and will be hosted at Brocklehurst secondary school starting in September. The program was first teased by the district last month.

Rick Kienlein, director of secondary learning services for SD73, said students will attend four 120-hour courses over the course of a semester, under the supervision of a certified teacher.

“The proposed structure of the academy will include four courses to be taught within one semester as a cohort offering,” Kienlein said to the boar.

“Courses include the proposed BAA sampler course, anatomy and physiology 12, career life connections 12 and work experience.”

Kienlein said the proposed academy fee would be $400 to cover program enhancements, such as specialized equipment, field trips and access to health science professionals.

“The district career development department polled Grade 10 and Grade 11 students about their interest in attending a proposed district health sciences academy,” Kienlein said.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive with 396 students indicating interest and 301 of those students indicating a willingness to move schools to attend a district health sciences academy.”

In a report to the board, district staff said planning for the academy will move forward regardless of whether ministry grant funding is received, due to the positive feedback from students

The school district has applied for ministry funding available through the BC Future Ready Action Plan with the goal of developing health career sampler programming in the academy.

The report said sampler programming would allow students to explore a range of healthcare employment fields with an emphasis on hands-on learning. Students will be tasked with completing 120 hours of work experience in one or more healthcare provider settings while enrolled in the academy.

The district said students from schools in rural areas — including Clearwater secondary, Barriere secondary, Logan Lake secondary and Chase secondary — will be eligible to access the rural student homestay program to attend the academy.

“We do have articulated agreements with Thompson Rivers University for students to access post secondary courses. There is some opportunity to open that up to individual courses beyond the programs we offer right now,” Kienlein said.

“We anticipate some students who will finish the academy then will bridge into post secondary dual-credit opportunities by taking courses before they graduate, at TRU in health sciences related areas.”