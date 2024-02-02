'Complex' investigation continues three years after New Afton Mine worker killed on the job

Photo: KTW file Underground operations at the New Afton Mine near Kamloops.

It’s been three years since a worker died in an underground accident at the New Afton Mine, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Ray Rosenberg, 35, died on Feb. 2, 2021, when a mudslide at the mine site trapped him and two other workers. Rosenberg was in the mine as a contact driller. The two workers trapped alongside him were New Afton employees.

Three years later, the province’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI) continues to investigate the deadly incident.

“Due to the complexity of the investigation and technical review, this investigation is still ongoing,” reads a statement provided in response to questions to the ministry from Castanet.

The ministry offered no further information or timeline but said it statutorily has two more years to conduct the probe.

The BC Coroners Service also investigated the incident, but no one from the agency responded to multiple queries from Castanet seeking information for this story.

Brandon Throop, investor relations director for New Afton parent company New Gold, provided the same statement he gave to Castanet when asked for comment a year ago.

“The health and safety of its workforce has always been and continues to be a priority for New Afton,” he said.

“We continually develop, review and maintain safety procedures that align with best practices in the industry in pursuit of our goal of zero harm. As the accident is still being investigated by EMLI, we cannot comment further at this time.”