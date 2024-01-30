Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure for flooding south of Lytton

Photo: Drive BC Hwy 1, about 6 km east of Lytton Airport, looking west. (elevation: 282 metres)

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to single lane alternating traffic between Spences Bridge and Lytton.

The highway had been closed since Monday afternoon due to flooding and debris on the road. DriveBC reported it reopened early Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists are being told to expect delays of up to 20 minutes with intermittent stoppages.

The next update on the highway's status is expected at 5 p.m.