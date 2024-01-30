Waste, wildlife and mushrooms on menu as Big Little Science Centre lecture series returns

Photo: Facebook/Big Little Science Centre

Kamloops’ Big Little Science Centre is bringing back its lecture series on the last Wednesday of each month.

Beginning this week, the centre will host the monthly speakers until June.

The first talk in the series, which is designed for adults and older children, will explore the city’s waste disposal system.

"Discover the World of Kamloops’ Waste" will see City of Kamloops waste reduction co-ordinator Marcia Dick and solid waste service analysts will discuss what goes where and why when it comes to garbage disposal.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the lecture starting at 7 p.m. Entry is by donation and bicycle storage will be available at the Big Little Science Centre, 548 Seymour St.

On Feb. 28, attendees can take in a discussion with Anette and Bill Glover titled "Cats, Dogs & Elephants — Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring with Wildlife Act."

On March 27, Dr. Gary Hunt will present the talk "Fire-adapted Spring Mushrooms: Morels and Many More."

Anyone with questions can contact Susan Hammond at the Big Little Science Centre by email or by calling 250-573-3127.