Kamloops Mounties hint at criminal charges in McGill Road crash that killed TRU volleyball player, injured teammates

It appears Kamloops Mounties might be on the verge of announcing charges in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a Thompson Rivers University varsity volleyball player and severely injured two of his teammates.

According to a Kamloops RCMP fourth quarter report for 2023 being presented Tuesday to city council's safety and security select committee, police continue to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle crash and that charges are “to be recommended.”

The report does not specifically identify the McGill Road collision.

According to police, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road on Nov. 29 before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta containing the three TRU teammates stopped at a red light at University Drive.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and seven people in total were sent to hospital.

Owyn McInnis — in his early 20s and engaged to be married — was killed and two of his WolfPack teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, were severely injured.

Waterhouse remains at Royal Inland Hospital, but has awakened from a medically induced coma and is breathing on his own, reporter Marty Hastings posted on Jan. 23.

Brinnen suffered a serious spinal injury.

Police confirmed they spoke with the pickup truck’s driver at the scene, but have yet to say whether they were arrested. The Kamloops RCMP have also not yet said whether criminality is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Castanet Kamloops has inquired with police about the wording in the report and whether it is related to the Nov. 29 crash.

The report notes two other fatal crashes occurred in Kamloops between October and December — both of which were single-vehicle crashes. One was determined to have been caused by rider error and the other due to weather and road conditions.