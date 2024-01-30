Commercial tenant applications open for next phase of Tk'emlups reserve development

Photo: Tk'emlups te Secwepemc

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc says it's now accepting tenant applications for the next phase of development for a high-profile plot of land on the corner of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road.

The band said tenants have already been secured for a gas station, convenience store and quick-serve restaurant that are expected to open later this year.

Applicants are currently being sought for Building B, a 7,000-square-foot building that could house anywhere from one to four tenants.

“We anticipate seeing more in the range of three or four, the square footage of that building just as a shell is just shy of 7,000 square feet,” said Krista Stoesz, economic development officer for the band.

“That would allow us to have three to four comfortably between 1,500- to 2,000-square-foot units.”

In April, Stoesz said the band will shift to looking at applications for Building C, a two-storey building around 14,000 square feet that’s expected to open in the winter of next year.

“We're probably anticipating four or five units on the bottom, but it could be up to 10 on the top, depending on how the square footage breaks out and what kind of applicants we see come in,” said Stoesz.

The band said the spaces are available for a variety of services, including hospitality, retailers, personal services, professional services and healthcare services.

“We definitely have a B tenant mix in mind. We want things that are complementary to each other but also complementary to the space and the community needs,” Stoesz said.

“Definitely be a mixed-use professional service and commercial retail space,”

She said the band has been in talks with potential tenants for about a year. As of Monday, Stoesz said the band has received eight applications.

More information on development plans for Chief Louis Crossing are available online.