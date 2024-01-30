Kamloops sets new daily high at 12 C on Monday, with warm spell set to continue

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops set a new daily temperature record on Monday.

The city recorded a high Monday of 12 C, eclipsing the previous all-time high for Jan. 29 of 11 C — a mark set in 1988.

It’s expected to stay mild for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada, Kamloops is in line for highs of 12 C on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of showers both days, followed by rain and 11 C on Thursday, 8 C on Friday and 4 C on Saturday.

The normal high for this time of year in Kamloops is 1 C and the normal low is -7 C.