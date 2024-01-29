YKA Hot Chocolate Festival seeks to crown Kamloops' best cup of cocoa

Photo: Pexels

Ten Kamloops businesses will be competing next month to determine who has the Tournament Capital’s best cup of hot chocolate.

The inaugural YKA Hot Chocolate Festival will run throughout February, during which time people will be able to try and vote for offerings from 5Bean, Brynn’s Bakery, Gold Leaf Pastry, Hello Toast, Logjam Coffee, Mittz & Co, Nate’s Brew Bar, The London Creative, The Vic and Zaaz Eatery and Play.

Between $1 and $3 from each drink purchased will go toward the Mount Paul Community Food Centre, which is staging the festival.

The event is being modelled after a similar hot chocolate festival in Calgary.

