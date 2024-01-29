224032
228063
Kamloops  

YKA Hot Chocolate Festival seeks to crown Kamloops' best cup of cocoa

Whose hot cocoa is best?

- | Story: 469747

Ten Kamloops businesses will be competing next month to determine who has the Tournament Capital’s best cup of hot chocolate.

The inaugural YKA Hot Chocolate Festival will run throughout February, during which time people will be able to try and vote for offerings from 5Bean, Brynn’s Bakery, Gold Leaf Pastry, Hello Toast, Logjam Coffee, Mittz & Co, Nate’s Brew Bar, The London Creative, The Vic and Zaaz Eatery and Play.

Between $1 and $3 from each drink purchased will go toward the Mount Paul Community Food Centre, which is staging the festival.

The event is being modelled after a similar hot chocolate festival in Calgary.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News