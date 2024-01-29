Kamloops' Team Brown will compete at Scotties after earning wildcard berth

Photo: Curling Canada Kamloops skip Corryn Brown competing at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Tournament Capital’s Team Brown will compete next month at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after being given a wildcard berth on Monday.

Team Brown lost to Team Grandy in Sunday’s BC Scotties championship final, and their wildcard berth was announced on Monday afternoon.

Playing out of the Kamloops Curling Centre, Team Brown is skipped by Corryn Brown and features lead Samantha Fisher, second Jennifer Armstrong and third Erin Pincott. The rink represented B.C. at the Scotties in 2020 and 2021.

The Scotties get underway in Calgary on Feb. 16, with Team Brown taking on Northern Ontario in the opening draw.

The tournament, which was held in Kamloops last year, will conclude on Feb. 25.