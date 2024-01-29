Two Clearwater schools on hold and secure Monday following threats, SD73 says

Photo: Castanet

There is an increased police presence Monday around two schools in Clearwater due to an anonymous threat, according to the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

Clearwater secondary school and Raft River elementary are both being kept locked on Monday as a precaution following an unspecified threat to Raft River elementary.

“As a result of this concern, you will notice an increase in police presence at Raft River elementary and Clearwater secondary on Monday, Jan. 29,” reads an email that was sent to parents on Sunday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both schools will be in a hold and secure for the day.”

That means students are kept inside and doors are kept locked.

Castanet Kamloops has asked SD73 for more information about this incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.