Kamloops-area snowpack still below average after January dump

The BC River Forecast Centre says the snow the Kamloops region has seen in January upped the South Thompson River basin snowpack, but it is still well below its normal level.

“Over the last two, three weeks, we've seen a little bit of an upswing in terms of snowfall, particularly in the South Thompson basin, but a little bit less still on the North Thompson side," Dave Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, told Castanet Kamloops.

"We're still sitting below normal through both of those areas."

Campbell said that as of Jan. 21, the snowpack for the South Thompson basin was 79 per cent of its average and the North Thompson was 68 per cent of average.

“Both of them are not, by any stretch, looking at record lows, but they're both abnormally low,” Campbell said.

He said the South Thompson basin rose about 10 per cent from its normal level since Jan. 1, but the North Thompson level has remained about the same.

Kamloops recorded 18 centimetres of snow in a couple of days earlier this month — nearing the 18.7 centimetres the city receives in a typical January. Campbell said while that storm is responsible for most of the snowpack upswing, there has been a fairly steady accumulation throughout the month.

After a lack of snow accumulation over the first few months of winter, Campbell said the snowstorm was a positive sign snowpack levels could creep back to normal with still three more snow-accumulating months left in the season.

However, he said the current snowpack deficit combined with forecasted warmer than normal temperatures, could result in a lower than average snowpack this spring.

He said that will decease the risk of flooding along the Thompson Rivers and their tributaries, but raise the risk of drought conditions.

Campbell said he does not expect rain from the weekend’s atmospheric river on the coast to cause much melt of Kamloops' snowpack basins.

According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be the warmest day in Kamloops so far this year, with a forecast high of 13 C.

Overnight lows are not expected to dip below freezing at any point this week.

The normal high for this time of year in Kamloops is 0 C, and the normal low is -7 C.

Campbell said B.C. is in an El Niño cycle, which typically means a warmer winter and spring.