Environment Canada predicts week of overcast skies, rain and warmer temperatures

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada is predicting a week of overcast skies, rain and warmer temperatures for the Kamloops region.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies accompanying 30 km/h wind and a daytime high of 11 C. Fog patches will dissipate late in the morning. A 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C is expected in the evening.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with a daytime high around 15 C — over 14 C above seasonal averages. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 5 C.

Cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers is predicted Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a high of 12 C. Wednesday night will see a low of 8 C and periods of rain.

A 60 per cent chance of showers is expected Thursday as temperatures reach a daytime high of 10 C. More clouds and a low of 3 C are predicted for the evening.

Friday will see cloudy skies and a high of 6 C over the course of the day. Overcast skies will continue into the evening as temperatures fall to a low of -1 C.

More cloudy skies with highs around 2 C are predicted for the weekend.