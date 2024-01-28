Mount Timothy Ski Resort not opening for ski, snowboarding season

Photo: Mount Timothy

Mount Timothy Ski Resort near 100 Mile House says warm temperatures and a lack of snow mean it will be keeping its doors shut for the 2023-24 season.

In an announcement on its website, Mount Timothy owners said skiers and snowboarders will have to wait until next year to hit the slopes.

“Due to lack of snow, continued warm temperatures, no precipitation in the forecast and what would already be a very late start to the season, we will not be opening for the 23/24 ski/board season,” the statement reads.

The ski hill said they have removed the expiry date on punch cards and gift certificates, making them valid until they are used. Season pass holders can call the resort at (250) 396-4095 to discuss options that have been put in place, the resort said.

“As we are trying to recoup lost revenue, the licensed restaurant will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening date will be announced as we need some time to prepare, and hope you will support us,” the statement says.

“Please watch our website and all our social media outlets for special events — just because we are not open for skiing, we plan to have other alternatives.”