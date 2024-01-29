Police probe ongoing two years after Kamloops teen found slain in parking lot

Photo: KTW file Memorial flowers were laid near where the body of Juraj Dhinsa was found deceased on Jan. 29, 2022.

It's been two years since an 18-year-old Kamloops man was found slain in a parking lot on the Tk'emlups reserve, and the case remains unsolved.

On the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, Mounties responded to the shared parking lot of St. Joseph’s Church and Cemetery and Quentin Health Society, in the 100-block of Chilcotin Road, where the body of Jagraj Dhinsa was found.

Dhinsa was a Grade 12 student at Sa-Hali secondary school.

RCMP Cpl. James Grady confirmed to Castanet the investigation into Dhinsa’s homicide is ongoing, and police continue to seek tips from the public. The probe is being undertaken by the Kelowna-based RCMP southeast district major crime unit.

Grandy said the cause of Dhinsa’s death is not being made public to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Two years ago, police said Dhinsa was found with “obvious injuries” that caused his death, but did not disclose whether they believe he was left in the parking lot or killed there.

A staff member at Quentin Health said at the time that police seized the building's security footage overlooking the parking lot and said no criminal activity could be seen in the video.

Evidence gathered by police at the scene linked Dhinsa to a black Honda Accord, which was found more than 20 kilometres away from the crime scene, parked along Dallas Drive near Lafarge Road just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022.

Anyone with information or footage that may help advance the investigation is asked to call the police information line at 1-877-987-8477.