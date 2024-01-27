Kamloops Blazers co-owner enters Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame

Photo: Philadelphia Flyers/Twitter Mark Recchi inducted into the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame

Kamloops’ own Mark Recchi was inducted into the Philadelphia Flyers team hall of fame on Saturday during a matinee matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Recchi, a Kamloops Blazers co-owner who toiled for the blue and orange for two seasons of junior hockey in the late 1980s before entering the NHL, played more than 600 games for the Flyers over 10 seasons in the 1990s and early 2000s.

During a press conference Friday, Recchi said he was honoured, humbled and thrilled to be part of the team’s hall of fame.

“This is a special place and it’s an awesome place to play,” Recchi said. “This is a tremendous honour. I’ve played with some of the guys who went into the hall of fame.”

He said despite not winning a Stanley Cup with Philadelphia, the teams he was on had some great playoff runs and he made a lot of great memories with his teammates both on and off the ice.

While addressing the crowd at the Wells Fargo Centre ahead of Saturday’s game, Recchi credited his family for all their support throughout his career.

“My parents couldn’t be here. As the saying goes, you can’t do anything without them. They were my number one fans, they were my number one supporters, it’s sad they couldn’t be here, but it’s a long ways from Kamloops and it’s a long haul for them, but they’re here in heart,” Recchi said, adding that his three brothers were also his biggest fans, supporters and competitors growing up.

Recchi played 1,652 games over 22 seasons with seven different franchises, winning Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, Carolina and Boston.

He sits 14th in points in NHL history with 1,533 and recorded 627 as a Flyer — ninth all-time in franchise history.

Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame back in 2017.