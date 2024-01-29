Kamloops MP wishes outgoing former justice minister well despite differences

Photo: Canadian Press Montreal MP David Lametti, former federal justice minister, announced his resignation last week.

Kamloops’ member of Parliament is wishing the former justice minister well after news of his sudden resignation.

Montreal MP David Lametti says he is resigning from public office as of the end of this month, and will be joining the Fasken Martineau DuMoulin law firm, where one of his focuses will be on Indigenous law.

The former law professor was first elected in 2015 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as federal justice minister and attorney general in 2019 — a role he remained in until he was shuffled out of cabinet last July and replaced with current Justice Minister Arif Virani.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo said he and Lametti disagreed vehemently and significantly on a number of major issues.

“I do recognize that public service is a sacrifice for everyone who puts their name forward, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Caputo, who has been an Opposition critic on justice, told Castanet.

The two made headlines last June when Caputo accused the then-justice minister of intimidating him in an email.

During a question period, Caputo clapped in support of a question asked by another Tory MP about the impartiality of former Supreme Court of Canada justice Frank Iacobucci.

Lametti then sent an email directly to Caputo that said he would “let the community know” of his actions.

Caputo said he felt the email was an attempt at intimidation. He said He felt Lametti was referring to the legal community, but Lametti clarified he meant the Italian-Canadian community.

Lametti responded to Caputo’s allegation, calling it “ridiculous” and Caputo told Castanet Kamloops he was “troubled” by Lametti’s response.

Lametti was replaced the next months, having been one of the longest-serving Liberal justice ministers of the past few decades. He passed 13 bills in his time in the role.

"It is with some sadness that I am leaving a dream job. Since the changes made to cabinet in the summer of 2023, I have continued to do my best to fulfil my duties as a member of Parliament," Lametti said.

"This period has been challenging personally, as one might imagine, and I sincerely believe that after eight intense years, constituents of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun — and I am one of them — would benefit from a change of voice and style."