Kamloops Museum and Archives marking Chinese New Year

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Museum and Archives

A new display at the Kamloops Museum and Archives will open in February to help celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

This year is the year of the dragon, and the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association performance dragon will be on display at the museum from Feb. 1 to Feb. 10 along with other historic artifacts from the Chinese community in Kamloops.



“This celebration is an exciting collaboration for the Kamloops Museum,” the city's museum supervisor, Julia Cyr, said in a press release.

“Along with this being a fun celebration, it is also an opportunity for the museum to work with the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association and the Kamloops Chinese Freemasons in partnership on re-curated permanent galleries.”



Residents can visit the museum between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. on Feb.10 for a free celebration that will include live music, food, crafts and activities for the whole family. Registration is not required.

The Kamloops Museum and Archives is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.