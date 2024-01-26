Cycling coalition to host workshop on winter riding

Photo: Kamloops Cycling Coalition

The Kamloops Cycling Coalition will host a free commuting workshop on Tuesday, letting people know that using their bicycle in winter conditions is not as challenging as they might think.

The drop-in workshop, held in conjunction with The Bicycle Café, will be held at 1012 Victoria St. Starting at 6 p.m. with no registration required.

The workshop will review winter cycling gear, winter cycling clothing and winter bike maintenance.

Members of the KCC will also have their winter bikes on display for viewing and be available to answer your questions attendees have about winter commuting from areas such as the flat North Shore or in hilly Aberdeen.

Anyone with questions ahead of the workshop can contact KCC co-chair Rob Higgins.