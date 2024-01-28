Kamloops MP pitched special meeting after Emergencies Act court ruling

Photo: Ottawalks / Youtube Live The Freedom Convoy downtown Ottawa in February 2022

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo says he doesn't have enough support from other Conservatives to investigate the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

This week, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley issued a ruling that the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in February 2022 was unreasonable and led to violation of the constitutional right of free expression.

Following the ruling, Caputo and three other Conservatives on the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights issued a letter calling for a special meeting to address the ruling.

The letter calls for answers as to how the government arrived at its decision to implement the act, and describes its powers to freeze bank accounts and arrest attendees protesting government policies as “draconian restraints.”

“We’re in a situation where the court says that the government violated its own citizens Charter rights," Caputo told Castanet Kamloops. "And that's never a good situation."

Caputo, along with Rob Moore, MP for Fundy Royal, Larry Brock, MP for Brantford-Brant and Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta signed off on the letter. NDP MP Randall Garrison from Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke and the Bloq’s Rhéal Éloi Fortin form Riviere-du-Nord, who also sit on the committee, did not sign.

The 11-member committee consists of five Liberal MPs, four Conservatives, one NDP and one Bloc Québécois member. In order to hold the meeting, at least five votes were needed, but neither the NDP nor the Bloc Québécois members were interested in signing off, Caputo told Castanet.

He added he did not expect any Liberal MPs on the committee to sign off on the meeting.

In a Twitter post, the MP noted the act was designed for wartime and other national emergencies and must not be used carelessly.

He said a special justice committee meeting could have delved into what led to the government’s decisions well as examine, in depth, the judge’s ruling.

Caputo, who’s read the decision, said Mosley talks about the instructions given to banks by police, but there was no threshold for what would get someone’s account frozen.

“My reading of the decision is that didn't occur,” Caputo said. “That might be the type of thing that we might explore, but, without the meeting even occurring, it's very difficult to predict what could or would have happened.”

Caputo said he stands by people’s right to protest lawfully, and while he understands the Freedom Convoy was a divisive issue, he feels it was perpetuated by the prime minister's rhetoric.

The Freedom Convoy protest, initially seen as a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions, attracted people with a variety of grievances against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government.

Blaring truck horns, diesel fumes and makeshift encampments prompted many businesses to temporarily close their doors and aggravated downtown residents, some of whom were harassed.

Disgruntled protesters also blockaded key border crossings to the United States.

The Emergencies Act allowed for temporary measures including regulation and prohibition of public assemblies, the designation of secure places, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for participants.