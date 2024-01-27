City of Kamloops reports 17 code of conduct complaints since new bylaw adopted

Photo: Castanet

There have been 17 code of conduct complaints made since Kamloops city council voted unanimously last spring to adopt the new measures.

The code of conduct sets out expectations for council and committee members. These individuals must not bully or harass others, and must treat each other, city staff and city volunteers with respect.

The bylaw was adopted in May and amended once, in late August, to allow only council, committee or working group members and staff to use the process to file a formal complaint amid concerns that vexatious code of conduct complaints from the public could result in high costs for taxpayers.

According to a summary report from the City of Kamloops, out of the 17 total complaints, third-party investigators had yet to determine a conclusion for 12 of them.

Members of council submitted 11 of the code of conduct complaints, while members of the public submitted five. One complaint was submitted by a city staffer.

Four complaints were dismissed — each of which were raised by a member of the public before amendments to the code of conduct bylaw were made.

The city’s summary document noted one of the complaints raised by a member of the public was found to have constituted a “trivial breach,” but the investigator determined this was done because of an error in judgement made in good faith.

According to a code of conduct investigation report obtained by Castanet Kamloops, this complaint was made in relation to remarks made by Coun. Bill Sarai during a council meeting where he defended the work of city employees. According to the report, the complainant alleged this substantiated a conflict of interest because one of Sarai’s family members works for the city.

While the investigator determined the councillor should have considered how his comments might be viewed by the public under the circumstances, he acted “in good faith.”

“The breach is trivial in nature and perhaps some consideration should have been given by the complainant as to the purpose of filing it in the first place,” the investigator said in the report.

Another complaint raised by a member of the public involved comments made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter during a council meeting in relation to the councillors’ joint response last March to the mayor’s sweeping committee changes.

In this code of conduct report, the investigator noted the complaint was not frivolous, but did not think finding a breach under the circumstances was appropriate.

“Both the councillor and the member of [the] public should be commended for their interest in resolving this complex governance issue,” the report said.

Council passed a motion last year determining the code of conduct bylaw should be reviewed again, a year after its adoption.