Photo: KTW file

With pothole season now here, the City of Kamloops is asking motorists to report damaged roadways so work crews can fix them.

In a post Friday on social media, the city said crews are already out repairing potholes on Kamloops streets.

“If we don’t know where they are, we can’t fill them,” the post said.

“So we encourage citizens to report potholes by phoning the Civic Operations Centre at 250-828-3461, by using the MyKamloops mobile app or by using the online tool found here.”