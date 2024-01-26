Kamloops MP finds no vindication following federal court decision on Emergencies Act

Photo: Castanet Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo says he does not relish being of the same mind as a Federal Court judge who ruled this week against the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to quell the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

In a decision released Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in February 2022 was unreasonable and led to violation of the constitutional right of free expression.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in its history, arguing at the time that the national security risks stemming from the protests justified its use.

“That was probably the time I saw Canadians most divided,” Caputo told Castanet.

The move allowed the federal government to enact temporary powers to help officials crack down on protesters’ access to funds, grant the RCMP jurisdiction to enforce local laws, designate critical infrastructure and services, and impose fines and imprisonment on participants who refused to leave the protest zone.

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness — justification, transparency and intelligibility — and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” Mosley said in his decision.

The judge added that “there can be only one reasonable interpretation” of the Emergencies Act and CSIS Act, and that he believes “the legal constraints on the discretion of the GIC to declare a public order emergency were not satisfied.”

Mosley also stated that, factoring for the definition of a “national emergency” under the Act, “there was no national emergency” to justify its use, and that “the decision to do so was therefore unreasonable” and beyond the powers of the law.

In 2022, Caputo voted against implementing the Emergencies Act, saying at the time it was unnecessary as police already had necessary powers under the criminal code to address the protests.

“I certainly made the arguments that the court made in the decision that it just released, but in terms of do I feel vindicated? Not what I was looking for whatsoever,” Caputo said.

While the act went into effect as soon as the government tabled it, it also came before the House of Commons and Senate for approval.

Caputo feels appeal is political

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government plans to appeal the decision.

“I would just like to take a moment to remind Canadians of how serious the situation was in our country when we took that decision,” she said. “The public safety of Canadians was under threat. Our national security, which includes our national economic security, was under threat.”

Caputo said the fact the government made the appeal announcement immediately and made no comment about studying the decision beforehand tells him the appeal is purely a political move.

The Freedom Convoy protest, initially seen as a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions, attracted people with a variety of grievances against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government.

Blaring truck horns, diesel fumes and makeshift encampments prompted many businesses to temporarily close their doors and aggravated downtown residents, some of whom were harassed.

Disgruntled protesters also blockaded key border crossings to the United States, and some are still in jail awaiting trial on charges alleging they conspired to kill Mounties at a crossing in Alberta.

The Emergencies Act allowed for temporary measures including regulation and prohibition of public assemblies, the designation of secure places, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for participants.

Some in Ottawa who were opposed to the Freedom Convoy have said this week's ruling did not adequately consider their Charter rights.

— with files from the Canadian Press and CTV News