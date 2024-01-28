Attacker avoids jail after beating wife in Ashcroft pub, mopping up bloody scene

Photo: KTW file

An attacker has avoided jail after levelling a “brutal” and bloody surprise beating on his wife inside an Ashcroft pub.

Karl Christian Duhamel, 41, was sentenced Friday in B.C. Supreme Court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard Duhamel was working as a bartender at the Ashcroft River Inn Pub on Sept. 3, 2021. He was alone with his girlfriend inside the bar after closing time when he launched into a violent rage.

The attack came after Duhamel and his girlfriend, who Castanet is not naming, smoked crystal meth in the pub bathroom.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Duhamel grabbed the woman by the hair and began punching her in the face. She blacked out and eventually fled the pub.

Duhamel tried to clean up the bloody scene with a mop. He was arrested while attempting to drive away from the hotel in the victim’s vehicle.

Calling the attack “brutal,” Varesi said the victim was left with a broken nose and lacerations to her scalp and lip, as well as a concussion and significant swelling to her forehead and eyes. She required stitches and took a month to heal, but has since fully recovered.

Varesi sought a 30-month sentence in federal prison, while defence lawyer Cam Johnson suggested house arrest.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith sided with Johnson and sentenced Duhamel to a conditional sentence order of two years less a day.

Duhamel, who now lives in Edmonton, will spend the first 18 months of his sentence on house arrest and will be barred for the duration of his sentence from having any contact with the victim.

He will also be required to attend counselling as directed, complete 240 hours of community service and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.