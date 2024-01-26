'Very poor' road conditions blamed for fatal Merritt-area highway crash, police say

Photo: Castanet

Poor road conditions are being blamed for a fatal highway collision near Merritt.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 97C near Hamilton Hill, southeast of Merritt, just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a crash involving a transport truck and a pickup.

RCMP Cpl. Melissa Jongema said investigators have determined road conditions were “very poor” at the time.

“The semi truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 97C and slid off the road into the ditch, and the eastbound truck collided with the semi truck,” she said.

“Tragically, the passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. He is said to be co-operating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Merritt Mounties at 250-378-4262.