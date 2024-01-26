Proposed Kamloops rental development heading to public hearing next month

Photo: Total Concept Developments / Tri City Canada Inc. A new mixed-use build is proposed for North Kamloops on Eighth Street.

Plans for a mixed-use development, which could bring nearly 200 more rental units to the North Shore, will be heading to a public hearing in February.

The Kamloops-based development team behind The Pulse on Eighth held an open house for the project at Country Auto Sales on Thursday, where several attendees spoke with project representatives and looked at images and diagrams for the two proposed buildings.

Sheila Minten, Total Concept Developments manager and project spokesperson, said she’s heard “a lot of positives” from people about the project.

“People are pretty much really, really excited for the development and think it’s a good thing for the area,” Minten said.

The development is proposed for a site spanning 1006, 1014 and 1024 Eighth St, situated between the North Shore 7-Eleven and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of All Saints.

The project includes plans for two six-storey buildings. The first building is planned to include 125 market rental suites, ranging in size from studio apartments to two-bedroom units. The second building would have 65 affordable rental suites for seniors, ranging in size from studio to one-bedroom units.

The buildings are planned to incorporate commercial space on the main floor, and will share an underground parking lot.

Minten noted the owners of Country Auto Sales, which is located on the proposed site, are not intending to close their business and will be looking for a new location before redevelopment begins.

“Once we have all the approvals through and we know that the development is going to be going ahead, then they're going to start looking at alternative locations,” Minten said.

Total Concept Developments has applied for a development permit and is seeking council’s approval to remove a no-build covenant on the property in order to allow the proposed rental buildings to rise.

In a report to council, city staff note the covenant was created a decade ago in response to neighbourhood concerns raised at a public hearing when part of the proposed development site was subdivided from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Staff said the development proposal is consistent with Kamloops’ official community plan and the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan, which encourages a mixed-use artery along the Eighth Street corridor.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, attended Thursday’s open house, saying the project has the potential to spur additional opportunities for the community and for developers.

“As we continue to strive to achieve sustainability and environmental stewardship, these densifications will be critically important for our city," Heighton said.

"And then with that will come alterations in the bus lines and truck transportation routes, and all those other things. So this is sort of that first brick, if you would, in that wall of change."

He said additional commercial space along the corridor will be “big benefit” to the North Shore, where there’s currently only three vacant office spaces available.

Denis Berube, who lives in the neighbourhood and attended Thursday’s open house, liked the proposed addition of the commercial spaces, as he feels the area could use more shops, bakeries and restaurants.

He said he believes the proposed development will help alleviate a lack of affordable housing on the North Shore.

Tri City Canada Inc.’s Shaun Minten said he’s happy the development has moved to the next step. He said if all goes well, they hope to begin building in October, subject to Country Auto Sales finding a new location.

The public hearing for the project is set for Feb. 27.

Residents can learn more about the project online, and are invited to provide feedback to the developers through an online survey.