Kamloops council agrees to pricing changes, new options for memorial program

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops council has agreed to change up the city’s memorial bench and tree program, increasing prices to reflect rising costs and adding new options for people who wish to memorialize a loved one.

Jeff Putnam, City of Kamloops parks and facilities manager, told council during Tuesday’s meeting the city’s memorial benches are highly sought after — part of the reason why the program had to be temporarily paused last year.

“We had to pause the program in 2023 to review the costs and the product offerings, because at one point we had a backlog of 30 benches with customers — and we were really pretty much running out of requested spaces,” Putnam said.

He said the price of materials, maintenance and installation has also gone up. According to the city, the sponsorship price for a new memorial bench has been set at $2,800, but the actual cost for the city has reached $3,500.

Putnam said while the program was paused, staff researched memorialization programs in other B.C. municipalities and came up with a number of recommendations.

Prices for a new memorial bench will now be set at $4,000. A memorial tree will cost $1,500, up from $1,200, to better reflect the increased costs.

However, community members will now be given the option to purchase an existing park bench for a lower cost — $2,000 each.

Putnam said there are a total of 500 benches in the city’s “fleet,” 300 of which are already memorialized while 200 remain unsponsored.

"We've identified 100 that are [in] excellent locations, and in some new facilities and parks that were recently installed. We think if we promote them a little bit, they'll be quite popular. And because we've already installed them, the price is going to be a lot lower for potential customers,” Putnam said.

Staff also recommended adding concrete picnic tables to the program, giving community members another memorial option. A new table will cost $8,000, and an existing table can be purchased for $4,000.

Adding picnic tables to the program will provide more memorial options along the waterfront. More than 50 picnic tables have been installed in prime waterfront park areas in the past five years.

After researching programs in other municipalities, it was found the typical agreement is to memorialize benches for 10-year terms, with a 10-year renewal option. Customers can renew agreements for an extra fee to help cover the cost of future maintenance.

Staff suggested charging $1,000 for an additional 10 year sponsorship. This will only take effect for new purchases, beginning in 2024.

“We were the only municipality that weren't offering these sponsorships in 10 year increments,” Putnam said.

“What was happening is a life of a bench, usually after probably between 15 to 20 years, that bench has to be completely replaced again. … Basically, we were selling unlimited sponsorships for the life of those benches.”

The city estimates it makes $80,000 to $100,000 per year from the program, and the revenue is expected to remain the same or be slightly higher with the changes.

Coun. Nancy Bepple suggested staff look into the idea of a memorial plaza, so community members can purchase plaques.

“Benches and picnic tables are great — they’re huge. And we have limited park space. I don't want to go 20 years from now and find every spot in Riverside Park covered with a bench as a memorial,” Bepple said.

“Maybe that is a bit far fetched, but I would say that people aren't actually necessarily interested in the bench, they’re interested in their family's name. And so I'd like to ask whether it would be possible for staff to investigate that option of a memorial plaza.”

Jen Fretz, the city’s civic operations director, said this would be a good thing to consider in the upcoming parks master plan update.

A motion to approve all recommended changes to the city’s memorialization program was approved 8-0 by council.