TNRD faces ticking clock on rebuild of Lytton library

Photo: Village of Lytton This aerial photo shows recent progress on backfilling efforts in Lytton. Click here to view gallery Photo: Village of Lytton Photo: Village of Lytton

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has until the end of May to decide whether to rebuild the library in Lytton, which was destroyed two-and-a-half years ago when a fast-moving wildfire burned most of the community.

The board voted to begin talks, following word late last year from the Village of Lytton that its council passed a motion to start negotiating the future ownership and rebuilding of the library and municipal office. The building was lost in the June 2021 wildfire that destroyed the town.

The TNRD owned the building and, at the time of the fire, was leasing space to the Village of Lytton for $13,000 per year.

TNRD corporate officer Greg Lewis told the board the regional district needs to decide by the end of May whether to take the $1.5-million payout from insurer Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. If not, the cost of the rebuild would be covered by insurance.

Michael Grenier, Area J (Copper Desert Country) director, asked if the regional district could opt to take the money by the deadline and settle the negotiations later on, which Chief Administrative Officer Scott Hildebrand confirmed is an avenue the regional district could take.

“That’s correct, but we want to get started much sooner than that,” Hildebrand said.

Tricia Thorpe, director for Area I (Blue Sky Country), questioned whether the village will be able to function financially following the use of provincial aid, noting the current decreased tax base for the village. She lives in the Lytton area.

“Are we hitching our cart to a dying pony?” Thorpe asked her fellow directors.

“While the village has promised government funding to rebuild, will they be able to cover the costs of day to day operations?”

TNRD board chair Barbara Roden said the recommendation before the board was broad, and that the coming negotiations could encompass a wide range of questions regarding Lytton’s future.

Thorpe was the lone director to oppose starting negotiations.

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said her council has made no decisions yet regarding the property and, while the village has received federal grant dollars to build public buildings, such as a museum, visitor centre and possibly a library, the funds do not cover a village office.

According to a TNRD staff report, the site could be purchased by Lytton at market rate, and that insurance proceeds could be provided to them to build their own village hall, with the TNRD maintaining a leased 600 square foot library space in the new building — essentially the reverse of the former arrangement.

The report went on to say while a library in that location is important to the town, it is not as crucial to the TNRD as the offices are for the Village of Lytton, and staff believe this proposed reversed arrangement would provide the village more control over their space, while the TNRD retains a functioning library.

According to the report, theoretically the rebuilding cost would be covered by the Municipal Insurance Association, regardless of whichever party performed the rebuilding.