Cases of students cheating hits six-year low, TRU data shows

Breaches of academic integrity at Thompson Rivers University have fallen once again during the most recent school year, following a decreasing trend since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report last week to TRU's senate, the university’s academic integrity committee said the 2022-23 academic year saw the third consecutive annual decrease in total academic integrity cases, with only 332.

“The number of cases in 2022-23 are now comparative to numbers seen in the 2017-18 academic year, before the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report reads.

The number of cases peaked in 2019-20 with 1,175 cases, falling to 772 the next year and 437 the next.

Cases involving plagiarism decreased dramatically as well, cutting the previous year’s number in half with only 78 cases.

“In the 2018-19 academic year, 43.7 per cent of cases reviewed involved plagiarism. In the 2022-23 academic year, 23.5 per cent cases involved plagiarism,” the report states.

Instances of cheating and misconduct saw little change overall while cases involving fabrication saw growth, a case the report expects to continue in the coming years with the growing utility of AI.

“Fabrication cases are increasing with the onset of text-generative technologies. The number of fabrication cases is likely to continue to trend upwards,” the report reads.

According to the report, the office of student affairs reviewed 143 submitted case forms, determining 62 per cent of cases were caused by unintentional oversight, while eight per cent were caused by academic pressure and time management.

“These themes suggest that a well-placed, preferably mandatory, education on academic integrity along with skill building resources may reduce departures from academic integrity,” the report states.

