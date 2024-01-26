City, TRU officials still working to determine best site for $10M Summit Drive overpass, council told

Photo: KTW file

An update on a long-proposed overpass across Summit Drive near Thompson Rivers University could be coming before council in the coming weeks as officials work to determine the best site for the span.

In a Build Kamloops committee meeting Monday, Coun. Margot Middleton asked staff if there was an update on the Summit Drive overpass project.

Middleton said council last year allocated $5 million from money it received as part of the province’s Growing Communities Fund for the active transportation overpass, and even though the project seemed shovel-ready, she isn’t “seeing too much happening there.”



Meanwhile, council is considering approving $7 million, funded through short term debt, to complete detailed design work for the proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

“I don't know if you can speak to where we are at on that, but is it possible to reallocate those funds that we've already assigned, pull them back and assign them elsewhere? Perhaps for something like this?” Middleton asked.

CAO David Trawin said the city is working with TRU on a location for the overpass.

“There’s a little bit of discrepancy on which location works best,” Trawin said.

“I believe we're going to have report coming to council within the next month on all the capital projects we did last year, and where we’re at, as well as that project and the skating rink in Riverside Park.”

Trawin said the $5 million is still sitting unused in an account.

The total cost for building the Summit Drive overpass was estimated at $10 million, and the cost is intended to be split equally with TRU. Last spring, a city director estimated construction would begin in 2024 or 2025.