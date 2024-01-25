Warm January weather in forecast for Kamloops next week, with highs to 13 C

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kamloops is in line for a bit of a January heat wave next week, with snow-melting temperatures in the immediate forecast reaching into double digits by Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, Kamloops is in line for highs of 3 C and 4 C on Thursday and Friday before things warm up on the weekend — with highs of 9 C and 10 C projected for Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day in Kamloops so far this year, with a forecast high of 13 C.

Overnight lows are not expected to dip below freezing at any point in the next week.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, with showers possible on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The normal high for this time of year in Kamloops is 0 C, and the normal low is -7 C.