City of Kamloops staff says seniors drop-in centre needed as population ages

A council committee working to establish new recreation facilities in Kamloops heard there’s a need for a drop-in gathering space for seniors as the local and provincial population continues to age.

Linda Stride, City of Kamloops recreation, health and wellness supervisor, told the Build Kamloops council committee Monday that 2021 census statistics show about 26,500 city residents — about 27 per cent of the population — are aged 60 and older.

According to 2016 census results, there has been a 20 per cent increase in people aged 65 in older in B.C.

“As you can see, much of the population — whether it's in Kamloops or provincially, or nationally, globally, is aging. And so it's important for us to ensure that we have appropriate programs and services and facilities that our older adults have access to,” Stride said.

She said a study of seniors’ programming in Kamloops showed the city is missing a drop-in activity centre where older adults can socialize. She noted this type of space could be open to all age groups, but would offer a space for seniors to gather.

“We have a number of isolated seniors and potentially their only opportunity would be to come out to this particular centre, gather with like-aged people, and really just socialize, just an opportunity to just chat with somebody,” Stride said.

She said research shows people who participate in seniors’ centre programming have higher levels of overall life satisfaction, health, and social interaction. The drop-in nature of such a space is also important, as some people are drawn to activities without a long-term commitment.

“For older adults in particular, sometimes the long-term commitment is what they shy away from. They like the nature of being able to drop in when I feel well. One day I can come in, and if I don't feel up to it the next day or two days from then, I don't have to commit to that,” she said.

Stride said a number of age-friendly arts, recreation, health and sports programs are offered by the city and local organizations.

Since 2009, clinical exercise programs have been offered at the Tournament Capital Centre through a partnership between the city and Interior Health

Stride noted the referendum on TCC construction was “a narrow pass,” but the centre is now being well used by the very age group which had voted against it.

“Many of those who voted against the Tournament Capital Centre being built are many of the people, those older adults, that we're seeing in the Tournament Capital Centre using the track and are loving it,” she said.

“Many of them are some of the people in these clinical exercise programs that you would normally see being run in a hospital, in a clinic, not in a public recreation facility.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she agreed a dedicated seniors centre is needed in the community.

“I feel it's tremendously important that we actually set something aside to acknowledge this large and growing population with specific needs,” Neustaeter said.

“Certainly, it can be used for all sorts of community needs and all age groups. But I think defining it and prioritizing older adults in that space is really important.”

In an earlier interview with Castanet Kamloops, Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said council members had asked for a seniors' centre to be looked at as a component of any plans going forward.