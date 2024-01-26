Teck donates $575K toward 'cutting edge' TRU research on ecological restoration

Thompson Rivers University has received a $575,000 donation from mining giant Teck to support ecological restoration research in Kamloops and the surrounding area.

TRU said Teck Highland Valley Copper, who made the donation, previously helped fund the university’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada industrial research chair in ecosystem reclamation, held by university researcher Lauchlan Fraser.

Fraser said his team’s “cutting edge” research focuses on increasing the speed of ecological recovery in the B.C. Interior following environmental disturbances or resource extraction, and creating more resilient native plant species.

“So we have postdoctoral students, masters students and undergraduate students that are all contributing toward developing the science around reclamation that will advance the field,” Fraser said.

“A lot of the funding goes towards supporting those students and also towards, of course, the funds required in order to actually do the work because some of the work requires fairly advanced technology, like DNA sequencing, which can be expensive.”

Fraser is currently working with post-graduate students Ghassen Chaieb and Jay Singh. The university said Chaieb is studying the use of soil amendments to accelerate and enhance restoration while Singh has recently completed a historical study of the development of soil microbial communities on reclaimed mine sites at Highland Valley Copper.

“Over these years, this work very much supports our ultimate goal of ensuring that we can successfully return these lands once the mining operations is complete,” said Teck Manager of Community and Indigenous Affairs Carly Bielecki.

“We have also set the goal as a company to become nature positive by 2030. We hope to achieve this through conserving or rehabilitating at least three hectares of land for every one hectare affected by our activities.”

TRU recently cracked the list of Canada's Top 50 research universities in 2023, which university President Brett Fairbairn said was thanks largely to previous funding brought in by Fraser’s research.

“It's really the work of our faculty members to make partnerships with industry to compete for grants from government — that's what generates the funding. So this will lead to even more of that in the future,” Fairbairn said.

“This is really about creating opportunities for researchers, for students to investigate important questions. It's about training highly qualified personnel. But I think in the end, it's really about maintaining the health of the land.”