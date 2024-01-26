Parole conditions loosened for elderly Kamloops killer now dealing with dementia

Photo: KTW file Dennis Adolph was stabbed to death inside a suite at the 4 Seasons Motel in Valleyview on Jan. 26, 2016.

An elderly Kamloops man who stabbed his roommate to death in 2016 has had his parole conditions loosened as he begins to deal with dementia, despite having been labelled a high risk to reoffend violently.

Gordon Camille, now 73, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison in 2018 following a conviction in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of manslaughter.

Dennis Adolph, 49, was found dead in the Valleyview motel suite he shared with Camille on Jan. 26, 2016. Camille reported Adolph’s injuries to motel staff, who called police.

Camille admitted his guilt to police but the statement was ruled inadmissible at trial. The Crown proceeded with an entirely circumstantial case and proved his guilt.

Camille told Mounties he and Adolph were arguing about money.

Camille has been free on parole for nearly two years. In a written decision made public on Wednesday, the Parole Board of Canada agreed to scrap Camille’s residency condition — meaning he will no longer be required to live in a half-way house — due to his advancing age and health issues.

According to the decision, Camille will continue to reside in the same facility he’s been in, but he will live in an independent suite and will not be subject to check-ins and curfews.

Correctional Service of Canada officials believe such an arrangement will prepare Camille for eventual placement into an assisted living community once his sentence ends.

As recently as 2020, a psychological assessment deemed Camille a high risk to reoffend violently. But the board removed his residency condition, pointing to Camille's good behaviour on parole and the "quiet life" he has carved out for himself since his release from prison, as well as the reduced risk brought about by "the impact of aging and medical challenges," including dementia.

"The board notes that you are also quickly approaching the expiration of your sentence and that your moving to this new residence will allow for sufficient time to address any adjustment issues you may have," the decision reads.

“In summary, the board no longer believes you require a residency condition in order to manage the risk you present to commit a Schedule 1 offence prior to the expiration of your sentence."

Court heard Adolph died as a result of blood loss, having been stabbed once in the abdomen. His blood-alcohol level at the time of his death was 0.40 — five times the legal limit to drive and potentially deadly on its own, according to the doctor who performed the autopsy.

Camille has a lengthy criminal record, which includes an earlier manslaughter conviction from 1984. In that case, he drunkenly shot his spouse dead while she sat in an outhouse, then confessed to a neighbour.

He also served prison sentences for two separate Kamloops stabbings — one in 1998 and the other in 2008 — as well as a 1994 stomping assault. Each of the offences, including Adolph’s slaying, involved alcohol use.

Camille’s sentence is slated to expire in April.