Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly receives $100K to support members through tech

Photo: Citxw Nlaka?pamux Assembly. Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly were presented with a cheque Monday afternoon.

Eight Merritt-area Indigenous bands have received a $100,000 donation for devices they say will allow band members to further their education and career goals while accessing supports.

The donation comes from Telus and CIBC, who say the funds will go toward providing tablets and laptops to Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly community members.

CNA said the new tools will support educational and career goals, enable virtual social and health services, maintain community connections and advance long-term prosperity of communities.

“Providing our communities with enhanced connectivity is not only a technological advancement, but also a bridge to education and employment opportunities, a sign of progress, and it fosters voices that deserve to be heard and empowered,” said CNA Acting Executive Director and Operations Manager Nicole Johnny.

The assembly said the devices will allow teenagers to research school assignments and sharpen digital skills, elders will be able to see their grandchildren through virtual meetings and CNA members can participate in virtual meetings and events.

“In this digital landscape, it's not just about finding connections; it's about paving the way for innovation, empowerment, and cultural exchange,” said CNA board chair and Cook’s Ferry Chief Christine Walkem.

“By tying and connecting community members anywhere, we aim to boost nle7kepmx expertise, open up new opportunities, and build lasting connections that empower our communities to thrive together."

CNA said both Telus and CIBC will provide online and in-person learning opportunities for CNA community members, focusing on online safety and financial education for youth, adults and elders.

The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly is a not-for-proft organization that manages and administers agreements with Teck Highland Valley Copper Mine on behalf of eight area Indigenous bands.