Mounties still not sure what led to Monte Lake head-on crash that killed four

Photo: Crystal Vandermeulen

Police say they are still not certain what caused a collision last week near Monte Lake that killed four people.

Emergency crews were called to the 3800-block of Highway 97 just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of a head-on crash.

Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person was flown to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said investigators believe the northbound vehicle, which had four occupants, crossed the centre line and collided with the southbound vehicle.

“At this time, there is no indication as to why the vehicle crossed in to oncoming traffic,” he said.

Terleski previously said it’s not know how long the investigation will take to complete.