Build Kamloops committee says capital project funding talks with TNRD should begin

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops committee has recommended the city start discussions with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District about funding support as the municipality starts to make headway on a plan to build several big-ticket recreation facilities.

During a Build Kamloops select committee meeting on Monday, Coun. Dale Bass put forward a motion suggesting city staff begin talks with the regional district — "to find a way for the potential users in the regional district to participate in our capital fundraising and financing,” she said.

“The reality here is whatever we build, people from outside Kamloops will come to it. Seems to me they should participate in the creation of it in some way, because they will benefit from it."

Build Kamloops is a project aimed at constructing the facilities identified as priorities in the city’s previously adopted recreation master plan. Some of these facilities include a Kamloops Centre for the Arts, new sheets of ice, a curling centre, an indoor soccer arena, and a new aquatic centre.

On Monday, committee members voted in favour of recommending council approve a plan to spend $7 million, obtained through short-term debt, in order to begin validation and detailed design work for the proposed performing arts centre. New, preliminary estimates indicate the centre could cost about $120 million.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops select committee, told Castanet Kamloops in an earlier interview the city will be looking at ways it can work with the surrounding TNRD electoral areas to contribute financially for some of the facilities.

“There has been exponential and significant growth in the areas specifically on the borders of the City of Kamloops that will be using these facilities, and we'll be looking toward them to be a funding partner for any recreational facilities that we build,” O’Reilly said.

Coun. Margot Middleton asked Bass on Monday if her motion should specify the city is seeking partnerships with the electoral areas which border Kamloops.

Bass said she doesn’t want to limit the discussion to the surrounding communities in case other areas are also interested.

“Maybe 70 Mile might be interested as well, you know, just give them that option," Bass said.

She agreed most likely only surrounding areas will be involved, but that will be subject to negotiations.

Committee members voted 4-0 in favour of Bass' motion. The motion will be put before council for a final vote.