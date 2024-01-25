TNRD rural areas using economic development funds to reduce taxation

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has unanimously approved moving thousands of dollars out of economic development for its rural electoral areas.

At the direction of the directors, taxes for economic development will no longer be collected in all areas except for Area A, B and I. Meanwhile, surplus dollars from almost all area economic development funds will either be moved into discretionary spending accounts or used to reduce taxes.

In Area A (Wells Gray Country), a $10,000 surplus will be used to reduce taxation. In Area B (Thompson Headwaters), there will be no change to existing economic development service and in Area E, half of $44,874 will be put into discretionary funding and the other half to reduce taxation.

In Area I (Blue Sky Country), which surrounds the Village of Lytton, no added taxes will be collected for economic development in 2023, but $5,000 will be budgeted toward development expenses in 2024. A remaining $31,261 in unallocated funds will be placed in reserve.

For Area J (Copper Desert Country), $16,918 will be used to reduce taxes, while in Area O (Lower North Thompson), half of $68,568 will go towards reducing taxation while the other half is placed in discretionary funding.

Another $1,896 in Area L (Grasslands), $26,287 in Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley - North), $41,792 in Area N (Beautiful Nicola Valley - South) and $2,443 in Area P (Rivers and the Peaks) will all be reallocated to discretionary funds.

According to a staff report, the TNRD has struggled with region-wide economic development, which has led to offering services for each electoral area. In turn, this has created inconsistency over how the service operates and what type of activities get funded.

Jamie Viera, TNRD's general manager of operations, told the board the ongoing challenge has been addressing myriad economic development needs around the regional district, which is large and diverse.

CAO Scott Hildebrand added there are various economic development groups all over the regional district that are counted on for the delivery of these services.

“I think that was another reason why, is let the experts do it versus us doing a start up,” Hildebrand said.

Area A and B will continue to have regional district staff deliver economic development functions, while Area I Director Tricia Thorpe wishes to continue some form of economic development within the electoral area and is seeking input from local residents on what form that will take.