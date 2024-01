Photo: KTW file

The City of Kamloops is advising motorists to avoid Tranquille Road while crews work to fix a water leak.

In a social media post, the city said crews are currently attending a water leak in the 200 block of Tranquille Road.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the business district on Tranquille Road.

The city said water customers in the area near the leak may experience a temporary service interruption until the issue can be solved.