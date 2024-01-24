Mounties say 'high-risk' offender in custody after standoff north of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Police say a high-risk offender has been taken into custody after the man barricaded himself inside a rural residence north of Kamloops on Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said police arrested the 58-year-old man, who was the subject of several outstanding warrants for assault, after he barricaded himself inside a Creekside Road home.

Grandy said Barriere RCMP called in the southeast district emergency response team to assist with the incident “due to the high risk posed by this individual.”

“After attempts were made to have the suspect exit his home on his own were unsuccessful, SED ERT utilized various tactics to safely arrest him,” he said.

The suspect was arrested without incident and Mounties said there was no risk posed to the public.

The man remains in custody awaiting a court appearance. His name has not been made public.