Kamloops Mounties investigate suspicious encounter near school

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly tried to coax a youth into his vehicle.

The encounter occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the youth was walking home from school in the Greenstone Drive area in Lower Sahali.

A man in a black sedan reportedly asked the child to get in his vehicle, and the youth proceeded to run to a nearby business and called for an adult.

Police said no license plate number was recorded, but the vehicle is described as a four-door sedan with a broken back passenger window.

The person who approached the child was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with a trimmed beard.

“The youth did everything right — they did not engage with the man and quickly fled to a nearby business, where they were able to make contact with someone they knew was a safe adult,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

Police are asking that anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage that may help identify the vehicle or its driver contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment as soon as possible to help further their investigation.

Greenstone Drive runs east to west between Columbia Street West and Bestwick Drive, located near Sahali Mall.

Napier advised people to stay up-to-date on their general street smarts — be aware of your surroundings, walk with a partner if possible, don’t engage with people you don’t know to be safe and have discussions about what to do if you are approached by a stranger.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.